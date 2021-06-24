Menu
William Poe
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

William Howard "Bill" Poe

June 4, 1939 - May 27, 2021

William Howard "Bill" Poe passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home in Bullhead City, Arizona.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Gresham Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham, Nebraska.

William Howard "Bill" Poe was born June 4, 1939, in Seward, Nebraska, to Howard and Harriet Poe.

He graduated from Ulysses High School in 1957. Bill was a great football and basketball player for his school and watched football games and all sports until the day he died.

Bill is survived by two sisters, Donna Way of Mesa, Arizona, and Sharon (Dave) Zeilinger of Bullhead City, Arizona.; daughters, Denise (Brian) Coombs and Julie Chambers; sons, Jim (Pam), Bill and Nick (Annette) Poe; and step-daughter, Stormy Dean, and twelve grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob; and children, Steven and Bonnie Poe.

Heaven has just received a million laughs.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
4
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Gresham Cedar Lawn Cemetery
Gresham, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May Bill forever rest in peace
Darlene
Friend
July 4, 2021
Bill and I grew up together when I lived in Surprise and we had a lot of fun times; developing a lot of pleasant memories. Good by my friend
Bill Fish
Friend
June 24, 2021
sorry to hear about bill i have known his kids all my life have not seen him since i was about 10 may he rest in peace
david timms
June 24, 2021
