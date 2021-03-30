William "Bill" A. Schumacher

November 8, 1935 – March 26, 2021

William "Bill" A. Schumacher, 85, lifelong resident of St. Edward, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Boone County Health Center, Albion, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Edward, Nebraska, with Father Bill L'Heureux officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward, Nebraska, with Military Rites conducted by Crosier American Legion Post #226 of St. Edward, Nebraska, and the Army Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Wake service Tuesday at the church. The family is requesting that you wear masks at the visitation and funeral service.

William "Bill" Arthur Schumacher was born on Nov. 8, 1935, to William O. and Louise (Dorr) Schumacher in St. Edward, Nebraska. He was baptized and was a lifelong member of the St. Edward Catholic Church. Bill graduated from St. Edward Public School in 1954. He was a PFC in the U.S. Army from July 1958 to December 1962.

Bill was united in marriage to Virginia Prorok-Kmiecik and her two children, John, 4; and Gina, 2, on Jan. 27, 1965 in St Edward, Nebraska. To this union, their sons, Matt and Paul, were born. Bill traveled the Midwest building grain elevators for Christianson Construction. He was a carpenter/mason and built and contributed to many houses and businesses in St. Edward. One of his proudest projects was bricking the Hasselbach barn with 22,000 bricks that came from St. Edward main street, which then became he and Virginia's home. Bill also farmed and raised hogs and cattle for over 40 years.

He loved watching his kids and grandkids in all their school sports and activities and was a strong supporter of St. Edward Public School, where he coached softball and served on the school board for many years. Bill enjoyed going to auctions where he was always on the lookout for crocks and old bottles. He loved the outdoors; gardening, hunting and was passionate about fishing, especially for walleye. Bill always had an interest in researching history and later in life became interested in buying and selling stocks. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Bill is survived by his wife, Virginia, of 55 years; four children, John (Cindy) Kmiecik of Omaha, Nebraska; Gina (Dave) Baker of St. Edward, Nebraska; Matt (Rajeana) Schumacher of Galena, Kansas; and Paul (Diane) Schumacher of St. Edward, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Jim Schumacher of North Platte, Nebraska; sisters Rosemary Speicher of Omaha, Nebraska; and Jane (Ron) Jarecki of Fort Charlotte, Florida; sister-in-law Sherry Schumacher of Worland, Wyoming; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ramona Schumacher; two brothers, Bob and Jerry Schumacher; and brother-in-law Keith Speicher.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family or the St. Edward Community Center.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.