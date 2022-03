Wilma Lea Fowler

Age 84

Wilma Lea Fowler, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Shelby Cemetery.

