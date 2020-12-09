Menu
Withold "Fergy" Fergin
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Withold "Fergy" Fergin

May 3, 1935 - December 7, 2020

Withold "Fergy" Fergin, 85, of David City, Nebraska, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at david place in David City.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Dec. 10, at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska.

Withold "Fergy" Fergin was born May 3, 1935, in Janovka, Poland, to Leonard and Natalie (Trotnov) Fergin. He grew up and was educated in Germany. The family moved to the United States on March 23, 1952, and settled in Columbus. On Aug. 12, 1955, Fergy was united in marriage to Geraldine "Geri" Wisehart in Iowa. The couple moved to Omaha in 1963 when Geri's health began to fail.

Fergy was a "Boiler Maker" for Union Pacific Railroad for 25 years. At the same time, Fergy operated his own welding business in Omaha, known as Universal Industries. Geri passed away in 1978, and in 1989, Fergy moved back to Columbus to be closer to family and follow some new business opportunities.

Fergy is survived by his daughters, Kim (Jose Molina) Fergin of Monroe, Nebraska, and Chana (Tom) Marsh of York, Nebraska; son, Mike (Lori) Fergin of Columbus; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Hugo Fergin of Columbus; sister, Alice Ernst of Columbus; brothers-in-law, Chuck (Julie) Wisehart of Seward, Nebraska, Larry (Louise) Wisehart of Humphrey, Nebraska, and Ron Blaser of Columbus; and sisters-in-law, Jane (Larry) Zach of Columbus, Linda (Erv) Lindeman of Ainsworth, Nebraska, and Sue Wisehart of Omaha.

Fergy was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Natalie Fergin; wife, Geraldine Fergin; sisters, Tabea and Erna Fergin, and Emma Vetick; brothers, Reinhard "Reiny", Ferdinand and Herbert Fergin; sisters-in-law, Dolores "Dee" (Marlyn "Hike") Hendrickson, Helen Blaser and Florene (Wendel) Kass; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Ernst, Jerome "Buddy" and William "Bill" Wisehart.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St, Columbus, NE
Dec
10
Interment
2:30p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Omaha, NE
