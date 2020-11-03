Ruth H. Weaver

February 08, 1934- October 31, 2020

Ruth H. Weaver, 86, of Boiling Springs, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 8, 1934, the second daughter of the late Russell and Emma Petre in Hagerstown, MD.

Ruth was the loving wife of Paul M. Weaver, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage and a homemaker who loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved flowers and watching beautiful sunsets over the mountain out of her kitchen window.

She was a member of the Churchtown Mennonite Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sons, Daniel (Ruth), Dillsburg, PA; John (Helen), Knox City, MO; Timothy (Audrey), Hardinsburg, KY; and Jacob (Christina), East Concord, NY. Seven daughters, Ella Hooley, Myerstown, PA; Anna Lois, Barnett, MO; Rebecca (Lee) Diller, Sparta, TN; Eunice (Kenneth) Gordon, Bedford, PA; Rhoda (James) Burkholder, Hagerstown, MD; Priscilla, Boiling Springs, PA; and Rachel, Scurry, TX; and one daughter-in-law, Thelma Diller(wife of the late Nathan), Iona, MI. Also surviving are 60 grandchildren and 118 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Philip and Nathan Weaver, and one grandchild.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday afternoon and evening, November 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 at the Mountain View Mennonite Church, Burnt House Road, Carlisle. The funeral service will be held at the Mountain View Mennonite Church on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Churchtown Mennonite cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Churchtown Mennonite Church.

The Musselman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weaver Family. 324 Hummel Ave. Lemoyne, PA 17043.

MUSSELMAN