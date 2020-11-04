Joseph R. Horn Jr.

October 07, 1931- November 02, 2020

Joseph R. "Ray" Horn Jr., age 89 of Carlisle, passed away November 2, 2020 at UPMC Carlisle. Born October 7, 1931, son of the late Joseph R. Horn Sr. and Zora C. (Stauffer) Horn.

Ray was the plant manager for Hunt Corp. where he worked for 37 years. He was an US Air Force Veteran during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Carlisle High School, class of 1949, worked 9 years for Giant Foods, was formerly employed by Cochran and Allen Hardware, and was a member of the Henry Chapel at Chapel Point. Ray was an avid outdoorsman and was an active member of Scout Troop 160 for 28 years.

He is survived by his son, David P. (Bobbi) Horn, Browns Summit, NC and granddaughters, Jordan Paige Horn, Durham, NC and Haylee Gabrielle Horn of Browns Summit. Grandpa was proud of his granddaughters when they followed their hearts and became a Child Life Specialist at the University of North Carolina Children's Hospital, and a Ceramic Artist respectively.

Ray is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy Ann (Franklin) Horn, son, Ted W. Horn and brothers, Paul and David Horn. Due to Covid-19, burial will be held privately by the family at Westminster Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends at Chapel Pointe.

The family would like to extend sincere appreciation for the love and friendship from everyone at Chapel Pointe. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle. To leave a condolence or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.