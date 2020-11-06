Samuel Craig Bathavic

November 19, 1947 - November 1, 2020

Samuel Craig Bathavic, 72, of Carlisle, passed away on November 1, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Camp Hill, PA.

Born in Broad Top City on November 19, 1947, a son of the Late Elmira Marie (Rourke) and Thomas Joseph Bathavic Sr.

He was a 1965 graduate of Tussey Mt. High School, was of the Christian Faith, served in the United States Army from April 5, 1968 until his discharge on April 3, 1970, and later was employed at Frog Switch Manufacturing which produced specialty steel products in Carlisle.

Surviving are a brother, Thomas Joseph Bathavic Jr., husband of Judy of Broad Top City, Nephews, Thomas of Shippensburg, Todd of Mt. Holly, PA, Brian of Etters, and Mark of Carlisle, A niece Heather Szymborski of Carney's Point, NJ.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cloyd E. Bathavic.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Broad Top City, at 12 Noon with Pastor Ron Wilson Officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Broad Top Area Honor Guard. Those in attendance are asked to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC regarding Covid-19

Arrangements are under the direction of the Curtis A. Heath Funeral Home Inc. 5010 Railroad Ave. Broad Top City, PA. 16621. Online condolences can be made at www.caheathfh.com