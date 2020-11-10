Jay R. Ginter

July 29, 1931- November 08, 2020

Jay R. Ginter, 89, of Newville passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 in Green Ridge Village, Newville.

He was born July 29, 1931 in McCrea, PA a son of George A. and Ruth A. Fry Ginter.

Mr. Ginter is survived by his wife M. Louise Rickabaugh Ginter.

He served as an Infantryman in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and had retired from Letterkenny Army Depot.

He was a life member of American Legion Post 421, Newville. He was a member of the Doubling Gap Church of God, having served as a deacon, Elder, and Sunday School teacher.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons Keith R. Ginter and his wife Denise, and Kent D. Ginter, and one daughter Lori Angle and her husband David; three granddaughters Megan Ginter, Alissa Myers, and Alexis Angle; one brother Paul Ginter, and one sister Neva Barrick.

He was preceded in death by four sisters Janet Oiler, Dorothy Hoch, Leta Fickes, and Arlene Miller, and one brother George Ginter.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 11 AM in the Doubling Gap Church of God Cemetery, with Pastor Donald Snyder officiating.

