Deborah Hamsher

August 1, 1944 - November 8, 2020

Deborah Hamsher, 76, of Mechanicsburg, PA, entered the arms of her loving Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A tremendously loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, A. Kermit and Millicent Bower of Berwick, PA. Left behind to keep her memory alive is her devoted husband of 31 years, Robert Hamsher; children, Robin Deardorff (Tom) of State College, and Reed Bittenbender of Mechanicsburg; and stepchildren, Angie Fisler (Eric) of Mechancisburg, Brian Hamsher (Melissa) of State College, Tammy Shaw (Kevin) of Grove City, and David Hamsher (Danielle) of Mechanicsburg. In addition, Debbie is survived by her brother, William Bower of Manheim; and sister, Marsue Claybourne of Nokesville, VA. Her twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will miss their precious "Mimi" greatly, and carry Debbie's love and lessons with them throughout their lives.

Born August 1, 1944, in Philadelphia, Debbie lived a life devoted to guiding, teaching and caring for children in her community. Children were her life's work, and her grandchildren were her greatest delight. After serving children for decades as the Director of Saint Peter's Nursery School, she later transitioned to owning and running her own in-home daycare. She loved to bake, read (especially Amish novels), craft, travel, go to shows, and shop for bargains! Always dressed in style, Debbie enjoyed social activities and was active in her United Methodist Women's Circle and Sunday School class. Debbie was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg.

Debbie gave extravagantly of her time and was always the first to make a meal for someone in need, send an encouraging card, or add just the right accessory to make you feel like a million bucks. She was strong in her faith, and her family is comforted knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior.

"One day, you're going to hug your last hug, kiss your last kiss, and hear someone's voice for the last time. But you'll never know when the last time will be, so live everyday like it's the last time you'll be with the person you love." -- Anonymous

The family welcomes Debbie's friends and family for visitation from 10-11AM on Friday, November 13, 2020, with a service to follow at 11AM, at the First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg, 135 West Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Mechanicsburg.

