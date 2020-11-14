Ricky Levi Warner

March 04, 1955- November 10, 2020

Ricky Levi Warner, age 65, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at West Shore Hospital. Born March 4th, 1955 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late John and Rosie (Jumper) Warner.

Rick began his career with Giant Foods at the original Giant store in Carlisle. Over the course of his extensive career, he made countless lifelong friendships. Always one to be selfless, he prided himself on being a great father and role model - and he was. A passionate car enthusiast, Rick enjoyed spending time building and fixing cars, and attending car shows with his son. In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially 76ers basketball, and spending time with his friends.

In those countless relationships that meant so much to Rick, his son Eric Levi and wife Heather, Lindy Warner, and best friend Bryan Robertson will ensure his memory lives forever in their hearts.

Friends are invited to visit and pay their respects from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17th at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg.