Ricky Levi Warner

Ricky Levi Warner

March 04, 1955- November 10, 2020

Ricky Levi Warner, age 65, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at West Shore Hospital. Born March 4th, 1955 in Carlisle, he was the son of the late John and Rosie (Jumper) Warner.

Rick began his career with Giant Foods at the original Giant store in Carlisle. Over the course of his extensive career, he made countless lifelong friendships. Always one to be selfless, he prided himself on being a great father and role model - and he was. A passionate car enthusiast, Rick enjoyed spending time building and fixing cars, and attending car shows with his son. In his free time, he enjoyed watching sports, especially 76ers basketball, and spending time with his friends.

In those countless relationships that meant so much to Rick, his son Eric Levi and wife Heather, Lindy Warner, and best friend Bryan Robertson will ensure his memory lives forever in their hearts.

Friends are invited to visit and pay their respects from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17th at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg.


Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Funeral services provided by:
Malpezzi Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
He will surely be missed,he touched so many lives through his career at Giant,this man thought the world of his son.Loved his fast cars,he was such a wonderful person all around RIP Rick
Cathy Scott
Coworker
November 14, 2020
You were a great boss man. You will truly be missed. Glad I had the opportunity to get to know you❤❤
Connie Thilges
Coworker
November 13, 2020
What a kind, loving generous man Rick was. I worked with Rick at Giant in many different stores over the years. The first was when I was still a teenager at the original store 5 on Simpson Ferry Rd. He was our assistant store manager. That was 41 years ago. He will be so greatly missed. My prayers go out to all of his loved ones. Sincerely, Laura Kempf
Laura Kempf
Friend
November 13, 2020
Rick, you were one of a kind. Wonderful to work with...or just to talk with...everyone just enjoyed being around you. Kind, caring and most importantly a good man. You will be soo missed by soo many. I will keep your family in my prayers. Rest easy.
tinamarie true
Friend
November 12, 2020