Joyce M. Nailor

May 23, 1943- November 17, 2020

Joyce M. Nailor, age 77 years, of Carlisle, PA died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. She was born on May 23, 1943 in Middlesex Twp., Carlisle, to the late Lester M. and Ella Mae Deitch Nailor.

Joyce attended the Lifetime Adult Daycare at the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and she also attended the Center for Industrial Training in Mechanicsburg. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in New Kingstown. Joyce thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent with her loving family of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by a brother, Maynard L. Nailor, Mechanicsburg, five sisters, Helen E. Hair, Carlisle, Viola M. Zettlemoyer, Marysville, Marian A. Bigler, Betty J. Noss, and Evelyn L. Walter all of Carlisle, PA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth I. Robinson and five brothers, Edwin, Melvin, William Sr., Paul and Wayne Nailor.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with the Rev Eric L. Funk and Rev. Steve P. Motter Officiating. There will be a walk-through viewing on Friday at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 PM. Interment will be in the Letort Cemetery, Carlisle, PA. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Joyce's name be made to her church 4 West Main St. New Kingstown, PA 17072.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory of Carlisle, PA.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com