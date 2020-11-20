Geraldine Evelyn McKinney

April 29, 1940- November 17, 2020

Geraldine Evelyn (Hummel) McKinney, 80, passed away November 17, 2020 in the Cumberland Crossings Nursing Home. She was born April 29, 1940 in Shermans Dale, PA to the late Oscar and Miriam (Fenicle) Hummel.

She worked various jobs in the Carlisle area including Reeves Hoffman (where she met her husband), Kinney Shoe Corporation and Excel Logistics, where she retired. Geraldine enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and siblings. She liked to shop, take car rides and collect flag memorabilia. She made the best peanut butter eggs and fudge.

Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years, David McKinney of Carlisle; daughters, Ginger Massey (Jim) of Shippensburg, Jamie Stambaugh (Jeff) of Mechanicsburg; sisters, Nancy Jumper and Janet Schmohl, both of Carlisle and Donna Geesaman of Shermans Dale. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nicholas Massey of Lancaster and Zachary Massey of Shippensburg. Geraldine was preceded in death by her brothers, Terry and Leo Hummel and sisters, Wilma Owen and Gloria McAllister.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.