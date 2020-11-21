Eugene F. Henry

December 05, 1932- November 18, 2020

Eugene "Gene" F. Henry, age 87 of Newville, PA died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Carlisle, PA on December 5, 1932 to the late Floyd A. and Golda McKinney Henry.

Gene was a farmer (Dairy) for over 57 years and was a Farm Seed salesman for over 40 years and had worked for the former AMP Inc. in Carlisle for 12 years. He was a member of St. Mary's United Methodist Church in Bloserville and a member of the Carlisle Eagles Aerie #1299. Gene honorably served his country in the US Airforce during the Korean Conflict. He was an active township supervisor for Lower Mifflin Township for the past 42 years. He was a 50 year member of the Plainfield Lions Club where he had received the Melvin Jones Award. He was a graduate of the Carlisle High School Class of 1952. Gene enjoyed collecting tractors, attending public auctions, farming, hunting, fishing and the time he spent with his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris M. Rickabaugh Henry of Newville, two daughters, Kelly J. Shughart and husband Lee of Newville, Krista J. Williams and her husband David Sr. and their two children David Jr. and Derek all of Newville. He is also survived by his three sisters, Kay Henry of Mechanicsburg, Lana Chronister and husband Lee of Boiling Springs and June Mayo and husband Art of Washburn, Maine and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving son, Shane E. Henry.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA. Officiating the services will be Rev. Dr. Jeffrey N. Cartwright and Rev. Iva L. O'Brien. Burial will be in St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery with Military Honors being provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. There will be a walk-through viewing on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home and on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until time of services.

The family asks that memorial contributions in Gene's name be made to his church 4133 Enola Road Newville, PA 17241.

