Doris Ann Mentzer

April 15, 1938- November 18, 2020

Doris Ann Mentzer, 82 of Newville, PA passed away on November 18, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor in Landisville. She was the loving wife of James A. Mentzer, Sr. Born in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey G. and Erma P. (Renshaw) Hein.

She spent much of her professional career as a music teacher.

Doris and her husband, were the owners of Dogwood Acres Campground for over 30 years.

In addition to her husband James, Doris is survived by her sons, James A. Mentzer, Jr. and the Reverend Timothy A. Mentzer (husband of Rev. Constance); a grandson, Andrew and a sister, Helen Fisher.

She is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Deborah Mentzer.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 210 Brick Church Rd., Newville, PA 17241. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Upper Frankford Brick Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: The American Cancer Society, PO Box 897 Hershey, PA 17033 or to the church at the address listed above. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: www.DeBordSnyder.com