Menu
Search
Menu
Cumberlink Sentinel
Cumberlink Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Garrath A. Germain

Garrath (Garry) A. Germain

April 14, 1932 - November 16, 2020

Garrath (Garry) A. Germain, 88, of Carlisle, PA passed away peacefully at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital on November 16th, 2020. Garry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Germain of Carlisle, PA; his oldest son – Paul Germain of Melrose, MA, as well as Paul's wife Fiona, his grandson Alexander and his granddaughter, Sabrina; as well as by his youngest son – Chris Germain of Carlisle, PA and his wife, Jennifer. He is also survived by his sister Norma, in Glenboro Manitoba and several nephews and nieces.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.