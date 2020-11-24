Bonnie L. Keck

October 01, 1956- November 21, 2020

Bonnie L. Keck, age 64 of Shippensburg, PA died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Carlisle, PA on October 1, 1956 to the late Marlin and Leona Hurley Kelley.

You may remember Bonnie from the Cumberland County Court House housekeeping department and from the Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Bonnie loved the time she spent with her loving family camping, boating, fishing and crafting. She was very fond of the relationship she had with her late mother in law Mary Ann Keck.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, but together for 35 years Jeffrey L. Keck. Her daughter Wendy L. Kuntz of Harrisburg, two brothers, Edward Kelley (wife Nancy), Carlisle and David Kelley of Orrtanna, her three sisters, Peg Holsinger (late husband Allen) and Roxanne Marpoe (husband Gil) both of Carlisle and Linda Kelley of Mooresville, N.C. and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:30 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with the Rev. John King Officiating. Interment will be in Waggoners United Methodist Church Cemetery, Carlisle, PA. There will be a walk-through viewing on Wednesday at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until time of services.

