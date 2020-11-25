Edward P Nerino

October 29, 1949- November 18, 2020

Edward P Nerino 71 of Mechanicsburg passed away at Messiah Lifeways at the Messiah Village on Wednesday November 18.

Edward was born on October29, 1949 in Pen Argyl Pa a son of the late Edward P, and Mary (Romano) Nerino SR. he and his beloved wife former Beth Snook were married for 46 years.

He graduate of Pius X High School of Bangor in 1967 and in 1971 he graduated from St Leo College in Florida with a BA in Spanish and in 1973 received a Masters Degree from Kutztown in Guidance and Counseling. Edward was Guidance Counselor for SUN Area Vocational School in Berlin, PA. In 1983 he accepted a position with Selingsgrove Center as a Behavior Psychologist and concluded his career with the Department of Public Welfare in Harrisburg as an Inspector for Group Homes and Day Cares Centers. Over the years, you could catch Ed volunteering his time to coach different sports, officiate or just be a fan. Many remember him as an active member of the community, traveling or just working in his garden.

Edward was a former member of the Upper Dauphin Area Lions Club and Rotary Clubs, a long-standing member of the Lykens Council of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Mechanicsburg.

In addition to his wife Beth, he is survived, he is survived by a son E. Anthony, a daughter Marisa Katherine McClellan and her husband Justin, Five grandchildren; Ryan, Joseph and Nicholas Nerino and Dylan and Carter McClellan He was predeceased by sisters Connie Confalone and Pauline Schmidt.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions . Fiore Funeral Home www.gfiorefuneralhome.com , 230 Market Street Bangor is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be offered in Edward's name to either St Elizabeth Ann seton Church 310 Hertzler Road Mechanicsburg Pa 17055 or to Messiah Lifeways 100 Mt Allen Drive Mechanicsburg PA 17055 or to charity of choice