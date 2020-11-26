Ann Kelly Raley

February 3, 1939 – November 20, 2020

Ann's most joyful days were spent cultivating an abundant garden of friends and family. A sense of southern hospitality came naturally to her, as she relished planning special occasions to welcome people in, gather for meals and chart new adventures. From hiking in Pennsylvania's forests and beach combing in Cape May, to touring markets in Mexico, kayaking in Fiji and the Royal Kingdom of Tonga, and sightseeing in St. Petersburg, Russia, she adored travels both near and far.

Ann was born on February 3, 1939 in Greenwood, Mississippi to Murry and Sara Kelly. As the eldest of five children, she was a born leader and teacher. When she was a teenager, her family moved to Yazoo City, Mississippi. Ann attended Millsaps College, where she majored in English and received her teaching degree. She went on to receive a master's degree in counseling from the University of Colorado at Boulder. In one of her graduate classes, she met her lifelong partner, Don Raley. Ann and Don were married in 1968 and settled in Carlinville, Illinois, where Ann worked as a counselor at Blackburn College. They began a young family and moved to Meadville, Pennsylvania. In 1976, they permanently settled in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Ann taught English at Carlisle High School for several years before transitioning to work as a guidance counselor at Northern York High School. Her gift of guiding individuals to navigate life's challenges and changes was a skill that she extended generously to others. Ann volunteered as a Girl Scout Troop leader and hosted Fresh Air Fund and Rotary Exchange students. Her longstanding commitment to addressing racial and social justice issues was formed growing up in the South during the Civil Rights Era. Decades later, she remained on the march to justice through her involvement with organizations like the YWCA, Moving Circles and Project SHARE.

As a devoted member of St. John's Episcopal Church for more than 40 years, Ann served in many capacities. In her retirement, she became certified as a spiritual director and volunteered as a lay minister. Her faith in God was a deep and abiding force.

Ann was predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Sara Beth Vincent of Alexandria, LA and Caroline Kelly Ball of Vicksburg, MS. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Donald Victor Raley; her daughter Sarah Ryland Raley and her children, Benjamin Raley Bentz and Katherine Ryland Bentz; and her daughter Rebecca Hester Raley and son-in-law, Thurman Edward Doty, and their daughters, Olivia Opal Sky Doty and Athena Aurora Rose Doty. She is also survived by her dear sister, Becky Kelly of Oxford, MS and her beloved brother Bob Kelly of Jackson, MS.

Condolences may be mailed to 416 Walnut St., Carlisle, PA 17013. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Project SHARE, the Southern Poverty Law Center, St. John's Episcopal Church in Carlisle or an organization of your choice.