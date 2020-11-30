Menu
AnnaLee Gensler
1954 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1954
DIED
November 27, 2020
AnnaLee Gensler
April 01, 1954- November 27, 2020

AnnaLee Gensler, age 66 of Mechanicsburg, passed away November 27, 2020 at home. Born April 1, 1954 in Mechanicsburg, daughter of the late Anna F. (Empfield) Gensler and Lee E. Gensler.
Anna was a transportation specialist with the Department of Defense for 46 years. She was a member of AARP, the American Legion Post 101, she liked hockey and crocheting, was an avid reader and enjoyed family and friends, poolside. AnnaLee is survived by her sister, Lisa D. (Robert) Evanoff and family, Enola; cousin Judy Green and family; friend, Suzanne Sassaman and family; beloved dog, Max and numerous close cousins, friends and extended work family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Albert and Elda Empfield and paternal grandparents Ralph and Beulah Gensler.
A walk through viewing will be held from 6 to 8pm Tuesday December 2, 2020 and from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am Wednesday December 3, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Central PA 1320 Linglestown Rd Harrisburg, PA 17110 or the American Cancer Society 2 Lemoyne Dr. Suite 101 Lemoyne, PA 17043
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 30, 2020.
To my friend Lisa,

I'm so sad to hear of your sister and friend AnnaLee's passing. I know you two always had each other's backs. Yes you will miss her smile, yes you will miss her laugh, and yes you will miss her voice and companionship - especially when you pick up the phone to just check in to say "hi" or to get some support or wisdom. But they say time heals and I've found that it truly does. To her friends and family - just keep her in your thoughts and hearts and she will know that she was loved and still is - and have comfort in knowing that you all will be together again someday. Rest in Peace with GOD AnnaLee, you will will missed.
Diana Peters
Friend
November 29, 2020
I knew AnnaLee through her sister Lisa for about 30 years. She had a wonderful spirit and will be greatly missed by so many people. Love you AnnaLee.
Terry Brown
Friend
November 29, 2020
I worked with Annie for several years. She always talked about the dachshund Maxie. She was so very kind and patient and funny. It was a honor and a privilege to know her, learn from her and work with her. She has impacted my live and many others along the way. She was a true leader and exuded true goodness. We all loved her. She will live in our hearts forever. She will be missed. Prayers and condolences to her family .
Janet McGinley
Coworker
November 29, 2020
Anna was one of the most kind people I have ever met. She would always have time to talk and share a good laugh. She spoke fondly of everyone. Her ability to remember details always amazed me. I will always miss my friend. I am sure G-d will enough your presence with him.
Louis Fingerman
Coworker
November 29, 2020
Lisa and family, you all are in my thoughts on this sad day. I'm sad that Anna did not get to enjoy her retirement. So glad I reconnected with my York Street Elementary School friend, a few years ago, and had to chance to tell her how much her friendship meant to me. Spending time with you and Anna at your house on Portland St. was a much-needed bright spot in my life, at that time. Sending my sympathy and warm hugs.
Kim Kile
Friend
November 29, 2020
AnnaLee's Family,
I am so very sorry for the loss of such a loving and caring woman. Heaven has gained another angle and star in the sky. She was well loved by everyone. Keep her in your heart and she will always be with you. I am sorry but I can not attend the service because I have COPD and with this virus situation I cannot be around people. Love and prayers to all the family. She was my best friend and sister for 46 years. I will miss her till the end of time.
Cindy (Ney) Scales
Friend
November 28, 2020
My beautiful friend Annie I love you with all my heart and will miss you till the end of time. God blessed me 46 years ago when we became friends. Together we have laughed, cried and shared a lot of secrets. You were my mentor, shoulder to cry on, advisor and sister/best friend. During the deepest and darkest moments in my life you were my strength and gave me the will to go on. I also was blessed to become a part of your family. On Friday when Lisa called me it was one of the darkest moments in my life. A piece of my heart is missing and I am devasted. But I know that you are at peace and pain free enjoying time with your family. Rest my dear sweet friend till we meet again. Love you!
Cindy (Ney) Scales
Friend
November 28, 2020