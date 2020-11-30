To my friend Lisa,



I'm so sad to hear of your sister and friend AnnaLee's passing. I know you two always had each other's backs. Yes you will miss her smile, yes you will miss her laugh, and yes you will miss her voice and companionship - especially when you pick up the phone to just check in to say "hi" or to get some support or wisdom. But they say time heals and I've found that it truly does. To her friends and family - just keep her in your thoughts and hearts and she will know that she was loved and still is - and have comfort in knowing that you all will be together again someday. Rest in Peace with GOD AnnaLee, you will will missed.

Diana Peters Friend November 29, 2020