The Rev. Paul K. Hauk

July 22, 1926- November 28, 2020

The Rev. Paul K. Hauk, 94, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital. Rev. Hauk was the son of the late John William and Mary Suvine Klenzing Hauk. He was born July 22, 1926 in Shippensburg. He was a 1944 graduate of the Shippensburg High School, attended Lehigh County Community College, and was a 1976 graduate of The Evangelical School of Theology, Myerstown, PA. Rev. Hauk was ordained in the Evangelical Congregational Church and served churches in the Kutztown and Allentown areas, eventually retiring from the Allentown Church in 1990. Upon retirement, Rev. Hauk served as the interim pastor of various churches in the East Pennsylvania Conference of The Churches of God, as well as, pulpit supply to two Lutheran Churches in the Bedford area. He served for a period of four years as the Pastor of Visitation at the Shippensburg First Church of God. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #6168 and an active member of the American Legion Post #223 and its Minutemen Firing Squad. He also served as the chaplain of the Shippensburg Veterans Council. Rev. Hauk served in World War II as a Flight Engineer on a B-17 with the 2nd Emergency Rescue Squadron attached to the 13th Air Force in the South Pacific. Rev. Hauk was preceded in death by his wife, the former Cleora Sailhamer, who he married January 17, 1948. He is survived by one daughter, Paula Christine, wife of Lt. Col. (ret) Dennis R. Goodling, Camp Hill, PA; two sons, Dr. Gary S. Hauk and his wife, Sara, Atlanta, GA and Dr. David P. Hauk and wife, Debra, Reading, PA. He is also survived by one brother, John L. and wife, Annabelle of Frederick, MD; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Rev. Hauk was preceded in death by one daughter, Merry Carol Hauk who was killed by a drunken driver in 1980, and a grandson, Thomas John Anthony Hauk, who died from complications of Addison's disease at the age of 16 in 2002. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Bruce, Donald, Norman, and Joe, and one sister, Ruth H. Keck. Private burial services will be held in the Spring Hill Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post #223. There will be no public viewing. Memorial contributions may be made to The Evangelical Seminary, 121 South College Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.