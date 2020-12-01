William S. DiBerardine

September 14, 1950- November 26, 2020

William S. DiBerardine, age 70, of Carlisle, PA passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He was born on September 14, 1950 in Greensburg, PA to the late William J. and Vivian Giacomo DiBerardine.

Bill worked as an accountant for many years before retiring as a CFO. He was a graduate of Valley High School Class of 1968, a graduate of Penn State University Class of 1972 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. While attending Penn State he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. He honorably served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle, PA. Bill was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1299, Carlisle Elks Lodge 578 BPOE, White Circle Club of Carlisle, Carlisle Family Moose Lodge 761, and the AMVETS Post 274 of Carlisle. Bill enjoyed many hobbies such as playing cards, bowling, golfing with his sons and traveling. Bill was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

Bill is survived by his three children, William T. (wife Michelle) DiBerardine of New Bloomfield, PA; Laura (fiancé John Sacco) L. DiBerardine of San Diego, Ca; Thomas C. DiBerardine of Arnold, PA. He is also survived by his fiancé Judith M. Burkholder of Carlisle, PA; three sisters, Mary Jo (husband Earl) Izydore of Pittsburgh, PA; Theresa (husband Frank) Fazio, of Arnold, PA; Christina (her late husband Jim) Couts of Lower Burrell, PA; his Aunt - Marion "Auntie" Capozzi of Florida, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a walk-through viewing on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA with Father Tiburtius A. Raja as Celebrant. Burial will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Carlisle, PA with military honors being provide by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance. Masks and social distancing practices are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Bill's name to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 East Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.