Frederick C. Jessop Jr.

January 06, 1933- November 24, 2020

Frederick C. Jessop, Jr., 87, of Boiling Springs and formerly of Baltimore, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle.

Born January 6, 1933 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Frederick C. and Edna (Schmidt) Jessop. He was the widower of Nicky (Maranto) Jessop who died Jan. 21, 2008.

At the tender age of 14 he began working in a commercial laundry and eventually owned his own laundry which became his passion for over 50 years.

Fred loved spending time with his daughter and grandchildren, traveling, tall ships and his model train garden.

He was a member of Palestine Lodge #189 AF&AM in Catonsville, MD.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Debbie Jessop.

Surviving are his daughter: Valerie Henline of Boiling Springs; a brother: Kenneth Jessop and a sister: Marie Callis, both of Baltimore; grandchildren: Jason, Tyler, Dylan, Jessica, Logan and Travis Henline and a great grand daughter: Elody Henline.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Lakeview Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.

