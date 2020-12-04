Neil Sillars Stewart, MD

November 02, 1929- November 24, 2020

Neil Sillars Stewart, MD, age 91, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings in Carlisle.

He was born on November 2, 1929 in Santa Monica, CA to the late Archibald Karr Stewart and Mora Jean Sillars Stewart.

Neil graduated from Monmouth College in IL and a received his M.D. from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. He completed his graduate medical training at The Delaware Hospital, Wilmington, DE and at the SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse, NY. He served in the Army Medical Corps and Army Reserves for a number of years. He began his own practice in Camillus, NY, and was later a founding partner of Pediatric Associates. He also served as Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics at SUNY Health Science Center at Syracuse, where he helped to create a nurse practitioner program. In 1990, he received The President's Award for Voluntary Faculty Service.

Neil was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, PA. He served on the sessions of several Presbyterian churches, and also as a Stephen Minister and Stephen Ministry Trainer. As a life-long lover of the outdoors, he spent much of his leisure time hiking and canoeing in the Adirondacks. He was active in several conservation causes. An avid bird watcher, he participated in the bird count for the New York State Bird Breeding Atlas.

Neil is survived by his wife of 6 years, Elizabeth Gardner; three daughters, Gwyneth Stewart of Cincinnati, OH, Bronwyn Ship of Canandaigua, NY, Rhyssa Johnson of Pittsburgh, PA; three sons, A. Bruce Stewart of Oneida, NY, David Stewart of Syracuse, NY, Allen Stewart of Boerne, TX; a sister, Mary Margaret Stewart of Gettysburg, PA; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Neil was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lilian Lewis Stewart.

There will be no public services. Interment will be held in Syracuse, NY at a later date.

Memorial Contributions in Neil's name may be made to: The Adirondack Experience, 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.

