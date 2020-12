I am so very sorry for your loss, Martha. I still have my picture in my phone of you and Irwin dressed as Mr and Mrs Santa Claus that I took at the Gulf Station. I know you have many wonderful memories of Irwin. Keep them close to your heart, Martha. My love to you in your time of sorrow. If you need to talk my number is 717-418-0123.

Vonnie Turnbaugh December 5, 2020