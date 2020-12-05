Eva Mae Hertzler

August 21, 1921- December 02, 2020

Eva Mae Hershey Hertzler, 99, born August 21, 1921 in York Co., passed away December 2, 2020, at Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg where she had lived for 21 years. Eva was happily married to Earl W. Hertzler, for more than 60 years, who preceded her in death June 22, 2006.

In addition to her loving husband Eva was preceded in death by her parents John Keeney Hershey and Anna Ruth Burkhart Hershey, her brothers and sisters-in-law Roy (Jean, Elsie), Lester (Helen), Noah (Ruby), Aaron (Mary), Harold (Betty), and Paul (Elaine) Hershey, and her sisters and brothers-in-law Ethel Gross (Harold), and Mary Benner (Roy), and her sister-in-law Florence Jane Hertzler Reese (Bert). She is survived by two daughters: Phyllis A. Gross (Steven, Sr.) of Manchester, and Rev. Janice E. Custer (Stephen) of Carlisle, five grandchildren; Steven H. Gross, Jr. (Rebecca) Manchester, Dr. Gretta Gross, York Haven, Daniel Gross (Tina) Mt. Wolf, Eva Custer Martin (Brad), Enola, and Jerry Custer (Jennifer), Mechanicsburg. Nine great-grandchildren Nevin (Lauren), Lane, Regan, Leah, and Jenna Gross, Peter, Abbey, and Luke Martin, and Hannah Custer, and a niece Malinda (Tony) Parson, and two sisters Ada Rohrer (the late Paul), Lancaster, and Grace Gish (Sam), Elizabethtown, and by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was a longtime member of the Mechanicsburg Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday school, told the children's story for many years, served on the church board, and was a Deacon. She served on The Children's Aid Society board, for the So. Pa. District of the Church of the Brethren. In her later years she attended the Messiah Village Church.

As a young girl Eva went to Kralltown Schools, York, Co. She later graduated from the West Side Sanitarium Nursing School, York, Pa and became a licensed practical nurse. For many years she worked for Family Practice offices in Mechanicsburg, where she was well known for her compassionate care of many patients who still remember her to this day. She retired from the Mechanicsburg Family Practice Clinic (Pinnacle Health). Eva was an excellent mother and grandmother, an outstanding cook, an accomplished gardener, a talented seamstress who made many wedding gowns for her family and friends, and an avid quilter. Long before women made a mark for themselves in the world she made one with her career and her creative talents. She was gifted in writing poetry. She could upholster furniture, entertain graciously, or lead a community organization. She was active in The Grantham Women's Club and The Christian Women's Club.

Eva and Earl shared a long, happy, and caring life often counseling younger couples in the art of marriage. Her faith, her family, and her nursing career were always of utmost importance to her. She was well-known, liked, and respected by her family, extended family, many friends at Messiah Village, and in her church and community.

The family would like to thank the Messiah Village staff in the COVID, Donegal, Laurel, and Nittany units for their kind, compassionate care of Eva.

Due to COVID restrictions burial will be private. A Celebration of life is planned, conditions permitting, on the 100th. Anniversary of her birth on August 21, 2021 at the Mechanicsburg Church of the Brethren.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Mechanicsburg Church of the Brethren 301 Gale Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 or Children's Aid Society 343 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, PA 17350. www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com