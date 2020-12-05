Janet S. Woltz

October 16, 1926- November 30, 2020

Janet Marie (Seitz) Woltz passed from this earthly life into the presence of our great God on Monday, November 20, 2020. Born October 16,1926 in Newville, PA, she was the daughter of John T. and M. Ruth Martin Seitz. She was always ready to reach out with kind words and deeds. She loved people and valued every person she met.

Janet grew up experiencing the simple joys of country life with her four siblings on the Seitz Farm located on Mount Rock Road. Upon her graduation from Newville High School in 1944, she completed beauty school in Harrisburg. She owned and operated the beauty shop on Main Street in Newville. Janet shared 52 years of marriage with her beloved, Harvey W. Woltz, who precedes her in death. Together, they served at the Newville First Church of God where Janet taught many children about God's redeeming love. Her life centered on serving the body of Christ at her church, making a home and raising their daughter, Ann, for whom she and Harvey waited and prayed for 15 years. Their home was a hub of activity with Janet at the center hosting family gatherings, card clubs, coffee and cookouts with neighborhood friends, and hair styling.

Her loving daughter and son-in-law, Ann M. and Steven J Rasmus of Harrisburg, survive her. Although leaving her hometown of Newville was hard, Janet moved to Harrisburg to live with their family in 2005. She has three grandchildren who had the benefit of growing up with their extraordinary "Grammy" in their home: Emilee A. Beeson, wife of Daniel Beeson of Baltimore, MD, Loren E. Rasmus of Harrisburg, PA and Kyle S. Rasmus of Emmaus. One sister, Betty S. Swartz of Newville, PA., also survives her. She loved to sit with Betty on her beautiful porch talking with passersby. Three dearly loved siblings: Robert H. Seitz, Doris J. Zimmerman Guarini and Kathryn S. Christlieb, all of Newville, PA, precede her in death. It also must be stated that she loved her little miniature dachshund, Calvin. She and he spent many hours cuddled together on her favorite chair in her last months of life.

Janet cultivated beautiful flowers, grew gardens, line-danced, did yoga and strength training, played cards and was active with her family and church family well into her 90's. She lived vivaciously with an open hand, giving her time, her strength and her love to her family and friends.

Due to the steep rise of Covid, the family will not hold a live memorial service. Instead, a memorial service honoring God's work throughout her incredible life will be produced by her family at her church, Freedom Bible Fellowship in Dauphin, PA. The family will provide a link to the pre-recorded service via social media. Please make memorial contributions in her honor to the Bridge of Hope Harrisburg P.O Box 15212 Harrisburg PA 17105 or online at harrisburg.bridgeofhopeinc.org