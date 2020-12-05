Menu
Bessie J. Yorty

September 28, 1929- December 03, 2020

Bessie J. Yorty, 91, of Carlisle, entered into glory on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with her son and daughter by her side. She is now rejoicing in the presence of her Lord and Savior.

She showed her family how to move beyond personal adversity to think of others and to serve them with love.

Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Sr.; one daughter, Carol Spieler; one grandson, Donald Gerber, Jr.; and six siblings, Eugene Shaffer, Evelyn Diller, Chester Shaffer, Ruthanna Eichelberger, her twin Betty, and Richard Shaffer. She will be greatly missed by her children, Marlin (wife Nora) Yorty, Doris (husband Dennis) Fry, and John Yorty; three grandchildren, Shannon (husband Michael) Stever, Michael (wife Jamie) Fry, Jennifer (husband Robert) Lauric; and eight great-grandchildren, Matthew and Jacob Stever, Ryan Fry, Ethan, Zoe, Kolton, Jasmine and Lyric Lauric; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Rolling Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bessie, to Grace Baptist Church or Christian School, 777 West North Street Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
