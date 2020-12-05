Galen L. Jumper

April 30, 1945- November 30, 2020

Galen L. Jumper, age 75, of Carlisle, PA died on Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Church of God Home in Carlisle. He was born in Carlisle on April 30, 1945 to the late Miley Henry and Ruth Virginia Hock Jumper.

Galen had worked as a mason tender for the former Rinehart & Sheaffer Masonary Contractors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ruth Ann Rose Jumper; his daughter, Dawn Marie Jumper and husband Toma Thissen and their son Tyler J. Thissen all of Carlisle, he is also survived by his four sisters, two brothers and was preceded in death by four brothers.

As per Galen's wishes services will be private and handled at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

