Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Albert S. "Al" Rydel Jr.
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Colonel (Ret) Albert "Al" S. Rydel, Jr.

May 01, 1932- May 30, 2021

Colonel (Ret) Albert "Al" S. Rydel Jr., 89, beloved husband of Charlsie Rydel, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021 at his home in Mt. Holly Springs, PA. He was born in Irwin, PA on May 1, 1932 to Sally (Mach) and Albert Rydel, Polish immigrants.

Colonel Rydel graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Petroleum Engineering in 1954. After graduation, he entered the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He attained the rank of full Colonel before his retirement in 1975. During his military career, he served honorably in the First Cavalry /7th Armor Division, including tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam. He taught ROTC at Pennsylvania State University from 1964-67 and was a graduate of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle 1974-75. Colonel Rydel received numerous medals for meritorious service, including a Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Legion of Merit.

He was a loving father to three daughters by his first wife, Ruth Verbe Rydel (deceased): Christina M. Ritch (John B.) of Washington, DC, Lisa A. Rydel of Guntersville, Alabama, Kimberly B. Rydel (Robert J. Hard) of San Antonio, Texas and to three stepsons with Charlsie Rydel: Gregory Ramey (Lisa, deceased, Kim Ketelsleger), Darrell Ramey (Amy Daniels), Dale Ramey, all residents of the Carlisle, PA area. He was a doting grandfather to seven grandchildren: Nina R. Boland (Mike) of Washington, DC, Alyssa Ritch-Frel (Jan) of Brooklyn, New York, Haley R. Shelley (Ben) of Milford, Connecticut, Christopher A. Hard (deceased) and Benjamin A. Hard of San Antonio, Texas, Jason Ramey of Carlisle, Olivia Ramey of Mt. Holly Springs.

Albert loved his home of 40 years along the Yellow Breeches in Mt. Holly Springs. He enjoyed feeding the resident ducks and geese who followed him "in formation" as well as taking his daily "recon" drives of the PA countryside. He had a particular fondness for children and animals. He was a generous, kind man with a keen sense of humor and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed.

A viewing will be held from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the funeral home and followed by burial at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Al to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Viewing
6:30a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Jun
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry God bless wishing family my sympathy
Roberta dellinger
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results