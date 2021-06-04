Colonel (Ret) Albert "Al" S. Rydel, Jr.

May 01, 1932- May 30, 2021

Colonel (Ret) Albert "Al" S. Rydel Jr., 89, beloved husband of Charlsie Rydel, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021 at his home in Mt. Holly Springs, PA. He was born in Irwin, PA on May 1, 1932 to Sally (Mach) and Albert Rydel, Polish immigrants.

Colonel Rydel graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Petroleum Engineering in 1954. After graduation, he entered the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He attained the rank of full Colonel before his retirement in 1975. During his military career, he served honorably in the First Cavalry /7th Armor Division, including tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam. He taught ROTC at Pennsylvania State University from 1964-67 and was a graduate of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle 1974-75. Colonel Rydel received numerous medals for meritorious service, including a Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Legion of Merit.

He was a loving father to three daughters by his first wife, Ruth Verbe Rydel (deceased): Christina M. Ritch (John B.) of Washington, DC, Lisa A. Rydel of Guntersville, Alabama, Kimberly B. Rydel (Robert J. Hard) of San Antonio, Texas and to three stepsons with Charlsie Rydel: Gregory Ramey (Lisa, deceased, Kim Ketelsleger), Darrell Ramey (Amy Daniels), Dale Ramey, all residents of the Carlisle, PA area. He was a doting grandfather to seven grandchildren: Nina R. Boland (Mike) of Washington, DC, Alyssa Ritch-Frel (Jan) of Brooklyn, New York, Haley R. Shelley (Ben) of Milford, Connecticut, Christopher A. Hard (deceased) and Benjamin A. Hard of San Antonio, Texas, Jason Ramey of Carlisle, Olivia Ramey of Mt. Holly Springs.

Albert loved his home of 40 years along the Yellow Breeches in Mt. Holly Springs. He enjoyed feeding the resident ducks and geese who followed him "in formation" as well as taking his daily "recon" drives of the PA countryside. He had a particular fondness for children and animals. He was a generous, kind man with a keen sense of humor and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed.

A viewing will be held from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the funeral home and followed by burial at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Al to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

