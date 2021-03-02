Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alfred J. Lambert III
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA

Alfred J. Lambert III

August 17, 1942- February 27, 2021

Alfred J. "Fred" Lambert III, 78, of Walnut Bottom, passed away the morning of Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home. He was born on Monday, August 17, 1942 in Carlisle, a son of the late Alfred J. and Reba (Nickey) Lambert II. Fred was a graduate of Carlisle High School where he played football and baseball. He was also a member of the Cumberland Colts football team. Fred was the owner and operator of Landscapes by Lambert for over 40 years. He was a Past Master of the Cumberland Star Lodge #197 and was a member of the Centerville Lutheran Church. He was an avid sports fan whom loved the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Phillies. He enjoyed fishing in the Big Spring and Yellow Breeches, hunting with his boys, working in his yard, and most importantly loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Hope (Walker) Lambert; two sons, Dr. Brian (Jen) Lambert of New Hampton, NY, and Douglas Lambert of Carlisle; one daughter, Lisa (Lewie) Schreffler of Lykens; three grandsons, Brian, Alex, and Christian of New Hampton, NY; special friend, Ben (Kim) Wilson and their daughters Matti and Lydia; and a furry companion, Cody. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. There will be no public viewing or service at this time, however, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the team from Residential Hospice Lutheran Support and the care they provided to Fred and his family. Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to the Centerville Lutheran Church, 1874 Walnut Bottom Road, Newville, PA 17241 or to an animal shelter of one's choosing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
You have my deepest sympathy for your loss. We grew up together as kids and were good friends. Will miss him.
deano julias
March 2, 2021
After I typed my first message, I remembered one thing that Fred was so proud of was organizing a banquet and honoring his baseball coach at Carlisle High School. He was so passionate about Mr. George Bowen and he felt that Mr. Bowen was responsible for his values. Many times he would say "Now what would Mr. Bowen say or do"? Rest in peace, Fred.
Nyle Monismith
March 2, 2021
I am shocked. Fred and I go back a long way. We grew up on East North Street together. Part of the " Wharf Rats". I was one of the first customers of his landscape business. In 1972 he did my one acre of grass and then he put up signs advertising his business. When I was teaching at Hamilton Elementary school, he helped coach the boys flag football team. I think Brian was our quarterback. He will be missed. May God give you peace and understanding.
Nyle Monismith
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results