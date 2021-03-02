Alfred J. Lambert III

August 17, 1942- February 27, 2021

Alfred J. "Fred" Lambert III, 78, of Walnut Bottom, passed away the morning of Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home. He was born on Monday, August 17, 1942 in Carlisle, a son of the late Alfred J. and Reba (Nickey) Lambert II. Fred was a graduate of Carlisle High School where he played football and baseball. He was also a member of the Cumberland Colts football team. Fred was the owner and operator of Landscapes by Lambert for over 40 years. He was a Past Master of the Cumberland Star Lodge #197 and was a member of the Centerville Lutheran Church. He was an avid sports fan whom loved the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Phillies. He enjoyed fishing in the Big Spring and Yellow Breeches, hunting with his boys, working in his yard, and most importantly loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Hope (Walker) Lambert; two sons, Dr. Brian (Jen) Lambert of New Hampton, NY, and Douglas Lambert of Carlisle; one daughter, Lisa (Lewie) Schreffler of Lykens; three grandsons, Brian, Alex, and Christian of New Hampton, NY; special friend, Ben (Kim) Wilson and their daughters Matti and Lydia; and a furry companion, Cody. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. There will be no public viewing or service at this time, however, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the team from Residential Hospice Lutheran Support and the care they provided to Fred and his family. Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's name to the Centerville Lutheran Church, 1874 Walnut Bottom Road, Newville, PA 17241 or to an animal shelter of one's choosing. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.