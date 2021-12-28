Menu
Alice S. Morrison
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Alice S. Morrison

February 11, 1940- December 20, 2021

Alice S. Morrison, 81, of Carlisle, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center with her family by her side. She was born on February 11, 1940, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late G. Donald and Ethel P. (Brubaker) Miller. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. "Bob" Morrison, Sr. who died July 15, 2011.

Alice had retired as a computer operator from the Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. She and Bob enjoyed traveling, cruising, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth J. Reed and husband Todd; stepson Robert L. Morrison, Jr.; three grandchildren Heather Motter, Todd "TJ" Reed, Jr.; step-granddaughter Cheyenne Campbell; five great-grandchildren and three nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Alice is preceded in death by her sister Sallie Bingaman.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2021, from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. A private funeral service will be held later at the convenience of the family. To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
