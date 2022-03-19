Andrew Norman Bupp

June 20, 1974- March 12, 2022

Andrew Norman Bupp, 47, of Gardners, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. 17065, with Pastor Micaiah Van-Evera and Pastor Anthony DeRosa officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, and burial will be held at Biglerville Cemetery. Military Honors at the funeral home will be provided by a special Marine detachment, and military honors at the burial site will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orchard Springs Fellowship Church, 2140 Carlisle Road, Aspers, PA 17304 or the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.