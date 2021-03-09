Menu
Andrew Zenuch
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Andrew Zenuch

January 20, 1934- February 28, 2021

Andrew Zenuch, known to most as Bruce, entered Heaven's eternal gates into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Bruce was born on January 20, 1934 and was a devoted husband, a wonderful father and grandfather, and a Marine to the end. Bruce and Nancy had a full life, full of travel, family and friends, laughter, and dancing. He cherished his Lord and his family.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Wesleyan Church of the Cross, 430 B Street, Carlisle, PA 17013. Final internment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap, PA in a private service for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, Wesleyan Church of the Cross. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit https://www.hollingerfuneralhome.com to read the full obituary and to offer condolences to the family.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Wesleyan Church of the Cross
430 B Street, Carlisle, PA
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
