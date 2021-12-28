Menu
Anita L. Sheaffer
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA
Anita L. Sheaffer
March 05, 1962- December 27, 2021

Anita L. Sheaffer, 59, of Carlisle and formerly of Shermans Dale, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Aventura at Pembrooke in West Chester, PA. She was born on March 5, 1962, in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Kenneth A. Sheaffer and G. Louise (Printz) Sheaffer. Anita graduated from Capital Area Intermediate Unit. She worked at the Pollock Center for Industrial Training in Mechanicsburg and Project Share in Carlisle. She was a member of the Young's United Methodist Church in Shermans Dale. She is survived by two brothers, Ray Sheaffer and his wife Sonja and Bruce Sheaffer and his wife Rebecca, both of Shermans Dale and several nieces and nephews. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Lewis Burgett officiating. Burial will be in Young's United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Shermans Dale Community Fire Company, 5450 Spring Rd., Shermans Dale PA. 17090. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just seen this and am so sorry to hear of her passing. It has been many years since my cousin and i were together. I always loved when the family came to visit. She was always excited to see new toys and animals and to hang with me. I know she had a good life and was able to grow in the world and become semi independent. I know you will all miss her smile, i do. Blessings to you all as i know she is in a good place...
Sherry L (Failor) Mcmillen
December 31, 2021
Anita was my favorite patient at perry physician's. She always had a smile on her face and a hug for me every time. She was the best and God received an angel when he received her. Rip sweet
Lori
December 30, 2021
