Just seen this and am so sorry to hear of her passing. It has been many years since my cousin and i were together. I always loved when the family came to visit. She was always excited to see new toys and animals and to hang with me. I know she had a good life and was able to grow in the world and become semi independent. I know you will all miss her smile, i do. Blessings to you all as i know she is in a good place...

Sherry L (Failor) Mcmillen December 31, 2021