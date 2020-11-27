Anna Edith Hunter

July 18, 1932- November 24, 2020

Anna Edith Hunter, 88, of Carlisle, PA passed away November 24, 2020 in the Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community. She was born July 18, 1932 in Carlisle to the late Brady and Annie (Timmons) Donley and was the widow of Ray Hunter.

Anna worked as a box maker for Sylvania Shoe Factory and a housekeeper for Embers Lodge until retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spending time with her companion, Paul Burtner, especially traveling and going on fishing trips.

Surviving are her children, Ray Thomas Hunter Jr. (Connie) of Caladonia, Dennis Hunter (Bonnie) of Shermans Dale, Rhonda Sweger (Donnie) of Newport, Margaret Wert (Joel) of Boiling Springs and Forrest Hunter (Bobbet) of Carlisle; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her brother, George Donley and companion, Paul Burtner.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.