I don't happen to go on line for obituaries, however I was searching for another name and came across Anna's name. My heart stopped for a minute. A flood of smiles came across my face of Anna. A past neighbor and friend. I so remember her kindness and warm heart. She was definitely part of a well lived well loved life. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family.
Linda L. Wiser
March 8, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your mom passing. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Brenda Thornhill
March 7, 2021
Denny and Joyce and family, We are saddened to hear of Anna’s passing. We will remember the Family restaurant gatherings with her and also visiting her at the nursing home in Shippensburg. She and my Mom got along great. We will miss her company and smiling face. Cherish the memories that you had with her. We are thinking of and praying for you at this difficult time. Love, JT and Joy Taylor, and Jean Taylor
Jeff Taylor
Friend
March 6, 2021
You will be greatly missed will miss your smile n the fun we had at the Sipe reunions n the great food you prepared you wonderful lady n aunt I love you always
Paula n family
March 6, 2021
Vickie, I am so sorry to read of your Mom's passing. She was a special lady and my Mom and I missed talking to her after she left Elmcroft. I know how hard this time is and want you to know you and your family are in my prayers. God Bless!
Joyce Barrick-Darhower
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Anna's passing. She was a beloved member of the Negley family and always at the reunions.
sally jones runciman
March 5, 2021
Wonderful Christian lady
Paula Kogut
March 5, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy Vicki to you and your family
Rebecca Heberlig
March 5, 2021
Love Sympathy. Prayers is the passing of your beautiful/ loving mother. I´ll always remember your mom on the pouch during parades. Fun times. Thank goodness for memories
Janet singer
March 5, 2021
Anna has seen Jesus we had so much fun together at our Circle of Promise widows group with Anna. She knew so many of the ladies I would pick her up and she was always so appreciative. She so enjoyed the fellowship and talking about what Jesus has done in her life and others. Sending hugs to the family!! She was an amazing lady & a daughter of the King