Arlene "Gail" Geary

September 05, 1938- June 15, 2021

Arlene "Gail" Geary, 82, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born on September 5, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Mildred R. Conklin. Gail graduated from Central Dauphin/Swatara High School and earned her Associates Degree from Southern College in Orlando, Florida. She retired as a corporate tax accountant with Suntrust Bank. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Carlisle. She was formerly of Acworth, GA. A tomboy at heart, she played sports year-round, including basketball, field hockey, and softball at Swatara High School, and was typically one of the best on the team. Softball was her passion, with shortstop being her favorite position. After high school, she played semi-pro softball in Kansas City for a time.Gail was a devoted and loving mother who very much enjoyed spending time with her daughter and nieces and nephews. Her integrity in everything she did was an attribute that the family held in high regard. She was loved and respected.An animal whisperer of sorts, she had a unique connection with critters of all kinds. She regularly fed birds and squirrels, and followed their daily shenanigans like some people do sit-coms and soap operas. Greenie was a frog, Moley and family was a family of moles, Chubby was a large, well-fed squirrel (you can guess how he got that way :) ) and Jake, a black snake, became so comfortable with her that from time to time he would intentionally slither by when she walked from the patio to the backyard. Of course, dogs were her favorite. "There was no one so noble as a dog," she would say, and to them she was just as loyal an owner. In the picture with her is Jazz, her ever faithful golden retriever and best friend.Surviving is her daughter, Danielle Geary (Mateo), of Acworth, GA; a brother, William Conklin (Joylyn) of York Springs, PA; a sister, Rose Conklin Dorman of Camp Hill, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 2:00 PM at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Louther Street, Carlisle, PA with Reverend Titus Clarke officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.