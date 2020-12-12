Menu
Arthur G. "Art" Upperman
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Arthur G. "Art" Upperman

August 28, 1929- December 09, 2020

Arthur G. "Art" Upperman, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Retirement Community. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Art's second family at Cumberland Crossings who loved and cared for him these last five years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lorraine M. Upperman of Carlisle; two daughters, Pamela (husband Michael) McMullen of Camp Hill and Patricia (husband Greg) Lewis of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Andrew Rosborough and Elise (husband Thomas) Moran; two great-granddaughters, Mckenna and Maggie Moran; and three sisters, Tillie Stine of Ft. Loudon, Peggy Stine of Shippensburg, and Janice (husband Rick) Stoy of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by six siblings, Ruth Upperman, Alva Kline, Arlene Hull, Charles Upperman, Donald Upperman, and Richard Upperman; and one son-in-law, James Fecko.

To view the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.hoffmanfh.com.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pamela & Patricia. My dad Fred was a roommate of your dads for over two years in nursing care. I wanted to express my deepest sympathies to you. I also wanted you to know that in all my visits to spend time w my dad your dad brought a smile to my face, he was kind and had a good sense of humor that made my visits more special. My dad didn’t talk much due to his dementia but I was present several times when your dad spoke up for my dad when he saw that my dad was not getting attention, that touched me deeply. It was such a pleasure to see your mom as well when I visited, such a lovely, kind woman. Since my dad passed in June I have seen your mom in the neighborhood & I look forward to seeing her in new year. Again, my deepest condolences at the loss of a good man. - Lauren
Lauren Umholtz
December 13, 2020
Lorraine, Pamela, Patricia, and family I was very sorry to become aware of your loss. In the brief association that I was fortunate to have had with Art it was always a pleasure and joy to be in his and your company. It was indisputably obvious that he was both an intelligent man and a true gentleman. I was looking forward to the day when I could sit with him again while having coffee and discussions once the current visitation restrictions would be relaxed. Art, may you now be at rest.
Michael Irwin
December 12, 2020
