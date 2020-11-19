Barbara Ann Voce
September 25, 1953- November 13, 2020
Barbara Ann Voce, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Shippensburg Healthcare Center. She was 67 years old. She was born September 25, 1953 in Stuggart, Germany. She was the daughter of the late Anthony D. and Concettina (Oliverio) Voce. Barbara spent a good part of her life in Chambersburg and Shippensburg, PA.
Barbara graduated in the Class of 1972 from Chambersburg Area High School. In high school, she enjoyed working in the library. Her first long term job was working for the McDonald's Corporation, working her way up from a floor employee to a manager. After leaving McDonald's, Barb worked for Safeway, then Giant Foods until she retired in 2018. She loved working with and being around people, which brought her great joy. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, driving to craft fairs and festivals, attending church and she loved playing bingo. She also loved animals.
In 2018, Barb became a member of the Shippensburg Healthcare Center. She enjoyed helping all the other residents during their activity time. She also enjoyed working with staff members helping prepare materials for craft time and prepping appetizers on Fridays for their "happy hour" time. She was recently asked to become the resident counsel representative, and she gladly took this on with pride and honor.
Barb is survived by her two sisters, Raffaella (Voce) Anderson and her husband, Adam Anderson, of Sacramento, CA and Rose Marie Voce and her husband, Andy Hoffmann, of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, Robert Voce and his wife, Ida Voce, of El Paso, TX and sister-in-law, Lori Voce of Chambersburg, PA. She loved all her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by four nieces, Lizette (Portugal) Smith, Vanessa (Voce) Strackbein, Wren Putnum-Hoffman and Baya Voce-Hoffman; three nephews, Reilly Anderson, Brett Voce and Adam Portugal; Aunt Pina/Uncle Joe Talvy of Tucson, AZ, Aunt Lillian Voce of Plain View, NY, Aunt Lella / Uncle Mimo Filieri of Fort Lee, NJ and Aunt Joyce Fileri of Sierra Vista, AZ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony D. Voce Jr.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg, PA. A Memorial Service will, hopefully, be held in the fall of 2021.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation in Barb's memory to Kari Holben, Activities Director of Shippensburg Healthcare Center, 121 Walnut Bottom Rd., Shippensburg, PA 17257 or Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road W, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Her family wishes to acknowledge with extreme gratitude, the caregivers and the entire staff members of Shippensburg Healthcare Center for their excellent and compassionate care. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2020.