Barbara Ann Brehm

Barbara Ann Brehm

November 23, 1934- March 07, 2022

A Memorial Service for Barbara Ann Brehm will be held on Friday, April 22 at 3:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 216 Skyline Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA. The daughter of Kenneth and Hazel Adams, she was born in Carlisle and lived there until Sept. 2019. She was a nurse for the Carlisle Area School District. Bishop Jacob Briscoe is officiating. A reception will be held in the church social hall immediately following the service. To send an online condolence, please visit Barbara's memorial page at www.cremationpa.com


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2022.
