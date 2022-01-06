Menu
Barbara Griffie
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA

Barbara A. Griffie

November 08, 1934- January 01, 2022

Barbara A. Griffie, age 87 of Gardners, died January 1, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing in Carlisle. Born November 8, 1934 in Gardners, she was the daughter of the late Lester H. and Annabelle (Hartman) Murtof. She was widowed by her husband, Russell Griffie in 2007.

Barbara worked at Carlisle Syntec, was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was the treasurer. She also enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends. She loved traveling all over the United States. She was a woman of strong faith and loved to pray and read her Bible daily.

She is survived by her sister, Jean Guise; nephews Gary L. Guise and Robert E. Guise; niece, Marsha A. Tuckey; five great-nieces and nephews and 11 great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Murtof.

Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street, Bendersville where a viewing will be held on Sunday, January 9 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, January 10 at the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 1290 Gabler Road, Gardners, PA 17324. Reverend Gary Fanus will officiate. Barbara will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, PO BOX 544, Biglerville, PA 17307. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 S. Main Street, Bendersville, PA
Jan
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
1295 Gabler Road, Gardners, PA
Barb was a wonderful friend to me. She was more family and friend. We spent many hours playing bingo and talking. She taught me how to can fresh vegetables, we cooked and laughed together. I use to set my alarm really early so I could sneak over and shovel their driveways before Russ got up. Her passing has really left a huge hole in my heart, she was like a mother to me, she was my best friend. We always worried about each other, never a day went by that we didn´t see each other or speak to each other. I am really going to to miss you Missy. I will always love you.
Carolyn smith
January 5, 2022
