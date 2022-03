Barry W. Parks

December 15, 1941- February 24, 2021

Barry W. Parks, 79, of Carlisle, PA passed away February 24, 2021 in the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for the full obituary and to offer condolences to the family.