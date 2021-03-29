Menu
Barry L. Wilson
Barry L. Wilson
May 10, 1960- March 26, 2021

Barry L. Wilson, 60, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Hospital while surrounded by his loving family.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the funeral home. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jarrett Wilson College Fund c/o Members 1st FCU to assist with his sons future education.
To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.

Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Connie and the Rest of Barry´s Family, I have such fond memories of the whole Wilson family from growing up in Boiling Springs and at the Otterbein United Methodist Church. Barry was so sweet to me when I was little. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. Sincerely, Jessica (Weigle) Merriman
Jessica (Weigle) Merriman
April 7, 2021
Sending our sincere condolences to all the families. Barry was a great friend, who I enjoyed playing hockey and football with throughout the years. And yes that was me driving by Hoffman's in the big rig blowing the air horn to say good bye for now but I will see you again someday my friend. Hoakie
Larry and Lynn Hoak
March 30, 2021
To Karen and family: We are devastated to hear the news of Barry´s passing. He was a wonderful man, great dad, amazing friend. Please accept our sincerest condolences and please know that if there is anything we can help with, please just ask. Sending our love and prayers for Barry, and for all of you, during this difficult time. Les and Linda MacRae
Leslie and a Linda MacRae
March 30, 2021
The Miltenberger Family
March 29, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Vonnie Jones
March 29, 2021
