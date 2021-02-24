Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Basil L. Kirby
FUNERAL HOME
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA

Basil L. Kirby, 80, of Shippensburg, died Sunday, February 21, 2021.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King St., SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Feb
25
Service
11:15a.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
114 North Morris St., shippensburg, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I will miss you Basil. You were a great friend and coworker and although I can't be there for your service I want you to know that you changed me and my families life. I will always remember how kind you were to everyone and that you weren't afraid to say what was on your mind my wife and kids will also miss you. I only wish you would have gotten to meet the newest member of the family but don't worry he'll learn about you when he gets older I promise. Now rest old friend rest James H. Smith and family
James H Smith
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results