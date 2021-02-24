I will miss you Basil. You were a great friend and coworker and although I can't be there for your service I want you to know that you changed me and my families life. I will always remember how kind you were to everyone and that you weren't afraid to say what was on your mind my wife and kids will also miss you. I only wish you would have gotten to meet the newest member of the family but don't worry he'll learn about you when he gets older I promise. Now rest old friend rest James H. Smith and family

