Benjamin F. Nailor

August 07, 1926- November 13, 2020

Benjamin Frank Nailor (Benny), 94, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle. He was born August 7, 1926 in Newville to the late David A. and Clara (Kennedy) Nailor and was the youngest of ten children.

In 1945 he enlisted in the Army and was deployed to the Philippines. Later, Ben had a successful, 34-year career with Washington National Insurance Company. He was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Goodyear, and later of Waggoners United Methodist Church, Carlisle. Ben was known for making homemade ice cream and french-fries. He enjoyed hunting and the camaraderie of camp. Ben was happiest when he was out in his potato patch and shared the harvest with friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Weidner Nailor; daughter, Judy (Thomas) Fleischman of Ohio; son, Jeffrey (Christy) Nailor of Carlisle; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to The Dementia Society of America at https://www.dementiasociety.org. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.