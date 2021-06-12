Bernice L. Hoerner

March 16, 1928- June 10, 2021

Bernice "Bern" L. (Wimer) Hoerner, 93, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Claremont Nursing & Rehab. Center, Carlisle. She was born on March 16, 1928 in Dayton, Virginia and was a daughter of the late William R. and Anna (Richard) Wimer and was the widow of John W. Hoerner who passed away on May 10, 2011. Bern retired from Reeves-Hoffman in Carlisle after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of Carlisle United Methodist Church. She is survived by one son Eric W. and his wife Vicky Hoerner of Newville, a daughter-in-law Linda Hoerner, one brother Richard Wimer of Carlisle, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bern was preceded in death by one son Richard "Butch" Hoerner, two sisters, Jean Howard and Arleta Farabee and one brother William "Rusty" Wimer. A graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, PA 17013 with Chaplain Jacquelin Cook officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.