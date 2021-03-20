Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bertin W. Springstead
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Bertin W. Springstead

September 21, 1932- March 14, 2021

Colonel Bertin W. Springstead, US Army Ret., 88, of Carlisle passed away Sunday March 14, 2021 in the Church of God Home, Carlisle, PA.

He was born September 21,1932 in Allendale, NJ, son of Clarence and Beatrice Springstead.

Col. Springstead is survived by his wife Elaine (Schubert) Springstead; two sons, Gary Springstead and Craig Springstead; one daughter, Carin (Springstead) Doddroe; 6 grandchildren, Benjamin Springstead, Winston Alspaugh, Rebecca Springstead, Jaimee Springstead, Erica Springstead and Alix Springstead; and 3 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30th, 2021, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
30
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.