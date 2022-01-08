Betty Louise Fry

April 17, 1928- December 30, 2021

Betty Louise (Kintz) Fry, age 93, of Mechanicsburg died peacefully and with her family by her side on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Betty was born on Tuesday, April 17, 1928, in Mechanicsburg to the late Arthur Rupley Kintz and Jesse Null (Romack) Kintz. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Georgia Williams; her brother, Joseph Kintz; her sister, Margarette Kintz; her former spouse, John "Jack" Hughes; and her dear life-long friend, Lucille Masterson.

Betty's survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Henry Fry; her three sons: Gregory Hughes and his wife, Barbara, of Gardners; Eric Hughes of Mechanicsburg; David Fry and his wife, Meidee Goh, of Ann Arbor, MI; her six grandchildren: Jaime Kintz Hughes, Miranda Williams, Katherine Lyons, Jason Hughes, Ursula Lindsey, and Joshua Hughes; her eight great-grandchildren: Ashleigh Nedzel, Lily Williams, Sammy Williams, Mason Lyons, Adam Henry Hughes, Devlin Koons, Alexcia Lindsey, and Lennon Hughes; her sister in law, Jo Ann Kintz; her close family friend, Tony Guarno; and her beloved pets: Happy, Phanny, Bear, and Yogi.

Betty played a critical role in the early days of Fry Publications, now Fry Communications. Her contributions included ad sales, print layout, daily operations and even in the creation of the Fry logo, which is still in use to this day. Betty enrolled in Messiah College and earned her Bachelor's degree at the age of 63. As was her way, she met and became great and long-lived friends with three of her college professors and their families. Betty always supported progressive causes, and her friends and family reflected the Nation's diversity.

Betty had a gift for connecting with people in a special way and for making friends. She was intensely interested in learning about other's story and in sharing her own. This is how her list of friends became so robust. Her gregarious and embracing spirit drew people to her. Stevie Wonder's song, "I Just Called to Say I Love You" was Betty's anthem because it was how she lived and loved. Betty was a deeply creative person in music, decorating and art. In her youth, she was a window decorator at several department stores, including Pomeroy's. Later in life, she became "the queen" of entertaining as she threw enormous and wonderful parties with her friend Tony as her partner in style. They so enjoyed making others happy.

Betty's family will be remembering her life privately. Cremation was private.

Contributions in celebration of Betty's life can be made to Messiah University, One University Avenue, Suite 3013, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, www.messiah.edu/give.

