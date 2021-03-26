Menu
Betty Lee Lebo
Betty Lee Lebo

September 29, 1944- March 25, 2021

Betty Lee (Detwiler) (Lay) Lebo, age 76, of Carlisle, passed away March 25, 2021 at home. Born September 29, 1944 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Keller Elwood and Ethel Elizabeth (Hershey) Detwiler. Betty was widowed by her husbands, Stanford Lay and Roger Gene Lebo.

Betty owned and operated Betty Lay's Beauty Salon for over 45 years. She was a member of Opossum Hill Union Church. Betty loved people, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed painting and traveling and spending time at the beach. She was a woman of faith and is now at peace with her Lord and loved ones gone before.

Surviving are her daughter, Tamila (Kim) Lay, Camp Hill; son, Bret S. Lay and fiancé, Chanda L. Keefer, Carlisle; grandchildren, Heather (Jen) Krehling, Pocono's, Jon (Laura) Krehling, Harrisburg, Stacy Lay, New Cumberland, Cedar Lay, San Francisco, Jacob T. (Lynn) Lay, Germany, Haydn M. Lay, Camp Hill and Joshua S. Lay, Carlisle and brothers, Charles Hershey, Gardners, Elwood (Paula) Detwiler, Carlisle and Gary (Sue) Detwiler, Carlisle; sister, Shirley Bowers, Carlisle and brother-in-law, Charles May, Mt. Holly Springs.

Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Gloria Jean May, Nancy (Mike) Paxton and Mary Jo Detwiler; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hershey and brother-in-law, Butch Bowers.

A walk through viewing will be held Monday March 29, 2021 from 9:30AM until 10:30AM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle. A graveside service will be held at 11AM Monday at Westminster Cemetery.

As mandated by Governor Wolf maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Opossum Hill Union Church, 601 Opossum Lake Rd Carlisle PA 17015

To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory
2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westminster Cemetery
1159 Newville Road, Carlisle, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a dear friend to my mom Mary Shover n her hair stylist she will be greatly missed but the LORD had bigger plans for her bless her family
Paula Kogut
March 27, 2021
Betty was a True Friend. She will be greatly missed.
Hazel Garman
March 26, 2021
