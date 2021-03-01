Menu
Betty Jane Watson
Shippensburg Area Senior High School
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA
Betty Jane Watson, 83, of Orrstown, PA, died Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2021.
Mar
3
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street, Shippensburg, PA
Mar
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King Street, Shippensburg, PA
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
With deepest sympathy for your loss.
The Wickards Kevin, Rose, Orie & Levi
Friend
March 2, 2021
Betty was a wonderful person. She always had a smile ! We spent a lot of time at the Watson’s as kids. Our parents played scrabble while the kids played other games together. May God offer Henry, Glenn, Roger, Mark and their families comfort during this difficult time!
Sue (Reineman) Zeigler
Friend
February 27, 2021
